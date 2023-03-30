Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Rain and lightning likely in UP over next three days

Rain and lightning likely in UP over next three days

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 30, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Lucknow records maximum and minimum temperatures of 34 and 18.5 degrees, respectively; Hamirpur sizzles at 37.2, Jhansi 36.5 and Kanpur 35.8 degrees

LUCKNOW The Met department has forecast rain/thundershowers/ lightning at isolated places over western and eastern parts of UP over the next three days. These weather conditions will be due to the active western disturbance, seen as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and surroundings.

On Thursday, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in some districts of UP while sudden strong winds (30-40 kmph) are expected in most of the districts of the state the next day. (File Photo)
The cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan will also impact the weather.

On Thursday, there is a possibility of thunderstorms in some districts of UP while sudden strong winds (30-40 kmph) are expected in most of the districts of the state the next day. At some places, there is a strong possibility of hailstorm. On Saturday, there is again a possibility of thunderstorms in some districts of the state, according to the Met department.

Weather-based agro advisory has also been issued. Farmers have been asked to store the grains kept in the open in the agricultural markets and paddy markets at a safe place so that they can be saved from getting wet.

The state has experienced rain and hailstorm earlier this month that caused extensive damage to crops.

On Wednesday, Lucknow recorded maximum and minimum temperatures of 34 and 18.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Hamirpur recorded the highest day temperature at 37.2, Jhansi 36.5 and Kanpur 35.8 degrees Celsius.

