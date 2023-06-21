Rain brings relief to Lko, several other parched cities

LUCKNOW The state capital and several other cities in Uttar Pradesh experienced rain on Tuesday that brought much needed relief from the month-long heatwave prevailing in the state.. While the southwest monsoon is yet to arrive in the state, the met department has attributed rain in west UP as an impact of cyclone Biparjoy. Rain brought relief to Lucknowites on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The met department has predicted heavy rain over Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and adjoining areas on Wednesday. Rain and thunder showers are very likely at a few other places over the state. The forecast for Lucknow is partly cloudy sky with possibility of one or two spells of rain/thundershower. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be at 37 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

Basti experienced maximum rainfall of 25 mm, Hardoi 23 mm, Jhansi 20.2 mm, Lakhimpur Kheri 10.2 mm, Bareilly and Etawah 8 mm, Agra 7 mm and Aligarh 6.4 mm.

Due to rain, day temperature has dropped and in few places, it went below normal. Maximum temperature in Lucknow was 37.1 degrees Celsius..

Mohd Danish, in charge of Lucknow met office, said that conditions were favourable for further advancement of south-west monsoon towards east UP during the next 2 to 3 days.