Rain deficit raises survival concern for UP’s plantation drive

LUCKNOW: The forest department has identified pockets with poor rainfall and contacted various other department to ensure water is provided to the planted saplings. (Pic for representation)

Less than normal rainfall in July has set the alarm bells ringing in the UP forest department, for it has raised survival concern for the state’s plantation drive. The forest department has identified pockets with poor rainfall and contacted various other department to ensure water is provided to the planted saplings.

In pockets with less rainfall, the divisional forest officers (DFO) have been alerted along with officials of other departments, including education, panchayati raj, rural and urban development, which had planted saplings on July 20. Foresters have been told to use sprinklers wherever possible, or irrigate the land where saplings are planted at intervals so that the soil does not dry up.

In Mirzapur, 57% rainfall deficit has been reported by the IMD and 33 percent rainfall deficit in Chitrakoot. In the state, against a normal rainfall of 342.8 mm, the actual rainfall was recorded at 297.6 mm between January 1 and July 29, according to the data from the Indian meteorological department, revealing a deficit in overall rainfall.

“We spotted that in Mirzapur and Bundelkhand divisions rainfall was very low . In all other parts we have received intermittent rain which is sufficient to allow saplings to sustain . As per the forecast, in the next 48-hours the state will receive heavy rainfall in most parts which will set a good condition for plants,” said UP PCCF SK Sharma .

“Both heavy rainfall and dry climate are damaging for saplings. At present, most parts of the state, except Lucknow, are receiving rainfall every second or third day, which is good for survival of the planted saplings,” said Prof Amita Kanaujia of the department of zoology in Lucknow University .

Prof Kanaujia, who got plantation done at five places in Lucknow, said, “Only one or two saplings that we planted in Lucknow could not survive. This means humidity in soil is good for plants to survive at present.”

According to data, in the eastern divisions of the state there is 20 per cent rain deficit, but in west it is just one percent. The forest department planted 12.64 crore saplings, the rural development department 13.54 crore, the agriculture department 2.89 crore, horticulture department 1.61 crore and the panchayati raj department 1.18 crore.

On July 24, forest and climate change minister (independent charge) Dr Arun K Saxena had conducted a review meeting on availability of irrigation facility for planted saplings. “Apart from irrigating the planted saplings also ensure their safety ,” the minister told officials.