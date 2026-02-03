Rain shelter row: Video shows bikers made to move; Lucknow police deny issuing challans

A viral video purportedly showing bikers being fined while taking shelter under a foot overbridge during heavy rain in Lucknow has sparked criticism on social media, with users accusing police of insensitivity and acting to facilitate VVIP movement. Screengrab from the viral video showing a cop photographing a man who parked his two-wheeler on the roadside amidst rain on Tuesday morning. (Sourced)

However, police denied issuing challans and claimed that the bikers were being asked to move for security reasons ahead of a scheduled VIP movement.

The clip, reportedly shot near Jiamau in Gomti Nagar on Tuesday, shows police personnel clicking photographs of two-wheelers parked along the roadside as commuters sought temporary shelter from sudden rainfall. The visuals gave rise to claims that challans were being issued to bikers who had stopped under the foot overbridge to escape the rain.

As police personnel were seen photographing the parked motorcycles, several commuters hurriedly fled the spot on their vehicles to avoid being fined. A bystander recorded the entire episode on a mobile phone, and the video was later circulated widely on social media.

The clip drew sharp reactions online, with users questioning the timing and intent of the police action. Many alleged that the enforcement drive was aimed at ensuring smooth passage for VVIP movement rather than public convenience.

“This is the ‘Mitra Police’ of Uttar Pradesh. Bikers took shelter under a foot overbridge amid heavy rain on a winter day in Lucknow, and cops began issuing challans most likely to ensure seamless passage for VVIPs. This act shames humanity,” one user wrote on X.

Another user alleged that commuters were threatened with fines and towing despite the weather conditions. “Since morning, people had parked their vehicles on the roadside looking for shelter from the rain. The police told those getting drenched to immediately move their vehicles or face challans and towing,” the user posted.

While senior police officers declined to comment, Gautampalli SHO Ratnesh Singh said the chief minister was scheduled to pass through the area and security arrangements were being made. He maintained that no challans were issued and that people were asked to move only for security reasons.