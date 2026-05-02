Rainwater harvesting: Uptake remains skewed despite 1,927 approvals by LDA since 2019

Mandatory rainwater harvesting norms have seen partial uptake in Lucknow, with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) approving 1,927 building plans since 2019, though implementation remains uneven across zones. LDA officials said they enforce rainwater harvesting provisions at the planning stage itself. (For representation)

Official records show that these projects together cover over 15.59 million square metres, with a visible rise in compliance in recent years. However, officials admit that installations remain skewed, with Zone 1 (covering areas such as Gomti Nagar) consistently leading, followed by Zone 2, while other zones trail significantly.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the authority is pushing for greater adoption of rainwater harvesting (RWH) provisions and is carrying out strict monitoring. He added that installing such systems in premises is mandatory under the bylaws, especially as the state capital continues to witness rapid growth in the real estate sector.

The data also highlights a surge in approvals in recent years. The highest number of maps (373) were cleared in 2022-23, while 2025-26 recorded 365 approvals but with the largest covered area—over 6.77 million square metres—indicating that bigger projects are now incorporating rainwater harvesting systems.

LDA officials said they enforce rainwater harvesting provisions at the planning stage itself. “We make rainwater harvesting mandatory for plots above 300 square metres, whether residential or commercial. We approve maps only after ensuring provisions are included,” an official associated with building plan approvals said.

He added that the authority collects a security deposit during plan approval, which it refunds only after verifying that the system has been installed and is functional at the time of completion. The rule also applies to government buildings, where compliance checks are carried out at multiple stages.

Under revised green norms, rooftop rainwater harvesting has been made compulsory for plots of 200 square metres and above, and for large commercial and institutional buildings irrespective of plot size. Older buildings and large apartment complexes are also required to make their systems functional.

Uneven implementation

While the overall numbers show progress, officials acknowledged that implementation remains uneven, with high compliance largely limited to developed and high-value areas. Lower adoption in other zones raises concerns about whether the policy is achieving its intended impact across the city.

Officials point out that uneven uptake could weaken the larger goal of groundwater recharge, especially in densely populated and older localities where natural recharge zones have already shrunk.

Groundwater data underscores the urgency. The groundwater department has reported that water levels have dropped to 180-200 feet in several parts of Lucknow. In areas like Mahanagar and Jail Road, levels range between 43-45 metres, while Indira Nagar and Faizullahganj report 35-42 metres. Older areas such as Aliganj, Chowk and Aminabad are already witnessing depths of around 160 feet.

Assistant engineer Aditya Pandey linked the decline to rapid concretisation and loss of open land. He clarified that while the groundwater department focuses on monitoring and recharge strategies, agencies like LDA and the Uttar Pradesh Housing and Development Board enforce rainwater harvesting compliance through building regulations.

The data suggests that while policy enforcement has improved on paper, ensuring uniform adoption across all zones remains a challenge.

Year-wise RWH approvals

2019-20: 40 maps | 21,944.364 sq m

2020-21: 202 maps | 1,96,195.364 sq m

2021-22: 290 maps | 14,78,410.414 sq m

2022-23: 373 maps | 25,02,151.028 sq m

2023-24: 319 maps | 16,21,732.856 sq m

2024-25: 338 maps | 30,04,463.309 sq m

2025-26: 365 maps | 67,73,226.563 sq m

Total: 1,927 maps | 1,55,98,123.9 sq m