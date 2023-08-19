News / Cities / Lucknow News / Rajinikanth meets Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, seeks his blessings, to visit Ayodhya on Sunday

Rajinikanth meets Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, seeks his blessings, to visit Ayodhya on Sunday

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Aug 19, 2023 11:21 PM IST

The actor also attended a special screening of his latest film, ‘Jailer’, in Lucknow with deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other dignitaries at a theatre.

Superstar Rajinikanth met chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel here on Saturday and will visit Ayodhya on Sunday for darshan of Ram Lalla.

Actor Rajinikanth touches Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s feet in Lucknow on Saturday. (PTI PHOTO)
During the courtesy meeting at the chief minister’s residence on Saturday evening, Rajinikanth took Yogi Adityanath’s blessings by touching his feet.

When asked about his visit to Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, on Sunday, Rajinikanth told ANI, “Jee haan kal programme hai. (Yes, the programme is tomorrow).”

The actor also attended a special screening of his latest film, ‘Jailer’, in Lucknow with deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and other dignitaries at a theatre. After watching the film for some time, KP Maurya said, “I got the opportunity to watch ‘Jailer’ for some time. I had prior commitments and had to attend the party event otherwise I would have seen the entire film. I have seen several films by actor Rajinikanth. Whatever I watched, I really liked it.”

Known as ‘Thalaiva’ among his fans, Rajinikanth reached Lucknow on Friday to promote Jailer, which was released on August 10. When asked to react to the good collection made by his film, the actor said, “Sab Bhagwan ki dua hai ...” (it is all because of God’s grace).

Earlier, the actor went to Badrinath temple in Uttarakhand.

