Rajnath cleans Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh carried out cleanliness work on Hanuman Setu temple premises in Lucknow on Tuesday. Singh, who is the MP from Lucknow, reached the temple early morning and cleaned its sanctum sanctorum. Defence minister Rajnath Singh cleaning Hanuman Setu temple premises in Lucknow on January 16. (Sourced)

He first removed the flowers that were spread on the floor and then picked a mop to clean the area. Taking to social media, Singh posted, “Today, I went to Hanuman Setu temple in Lucknow and did Shramdaan under SwachhTeerth campaign and got the privilege of serving Hanumanji, servant of Lord Shri Ram.”

His post reads: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon all the countrymen to contribute towards cleanliness in the temples around them.” He participated in ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’ (cleanliness drive) as a part of this initiative, he said.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a massive cleanliness campaign programme in Ayodhya on Sunday. Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak participated in a cleanliness drive at Hanuman temple in Hazratganj on Sunday while Keshav Prasad Maurya cleaned the Balkeshwar Hanuman Temple in Nirala Nagar in Lucknow.

Addressing public in Ayodhya on December 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the citizens of the country to carry out cleanliness activities at temples across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.