Rajnath Singh takes stock of ongoing work at Alamnagar railway station in Lucknow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh inspected various development works in progress at the Alamnagar railway station, which is being converted into a satellite station, in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The inspection was part of his three-day official visit to his Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency.

Rajnath Singh focused on the four-lane under-construction railway overbridge (ROB) at level crossing Gate 5 C on the Bangla Bazar-Bijnor Road of the Alamnagar-Utretia (bypass) railway line.

The minister also reviewed the status of the construction of a new station building, a new railway line and an additional platform being built by Northern Railway to improve the operation of goods trains and reduce extra traffic at Charbagh station.

“The railways is a symbol of the nation’s progress and development and there will be continuous expansion of the railway network. Railwaymen should strive to provide the best railway services possible to the citizens,” Singh said during his visit. He also interacted with railway officials and locals.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, mayor Samyukta Bhatia, MLC Mukesh Sharma, additional general manager of Northern Railway (NR) Shaminder Singh and divisional railway manager (NR Lucknow Division) Suresh Kumar Sapra among others were present on the occasion.

“The construction of this bridge was approved in the year 2017-18. Alamnagar railway station in the Rajajipuram area of Lucknow is being built at a cost of approximately ₹32 crore,” Sapra had earlier said.

“Satellite stations, as opposed to the city’s main railway station, are located further away and in less congested areas, allowing trains to end and originate from them without congesting the main station. After the work is completed, the station will be used to relieve congestion at the Charbagh railway station,” Sapra had said.

NEW FACILITIES

Previously, the Alamnagar railway station and platform lacked basic amenities such as a shed, parking and waiting rooms. The new 21000 sqft building ahead of platform 1 includes, among other amenities, a VIP lounge, ladies and gents separate waiting rooms, a concourse, and a refreshment room. There is also a two-wheeler and three-wheeler parking area, a toilet block, and other amenities.