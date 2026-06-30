Rajnath’s representatives seek fast-tracking of SCR master plan, relief under revised building by-laws

Representatives of defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh on Tuesday urged the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) to expedite preparation of the long-term master plan for the State Capital Region (SCR) and ensure relief measures for property owners under the revised building by-laws. Defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh (File)

According to a press statement, Rajnath Singh’s representatives, MLC Mukesh Sharma and Divakar Tripathi, met the LDA vice-chairman and discussed the formulation of the SCR’s long-term development plan along with implementation of guidelines to extend compounding and regularisation benefits to buildings constructed in accordance with the new building regulations.

The representatives highlighted that the Uttar Pradesh government had, through a notification issued on July 19, 2024, declared Lucknow and parts of Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Barabanki as the SCR.

Lucknow has witnessed rapid infrastructure expansion over the past decade, including the development of the 104-km Outer Ring Road, widening of highways connecting Lucknow with Ayodhya, Sultanpur, Kanpur, Hardoi and Sitapur, modernisation of railway stations, expansion of the airport, and the establishment of industrial units such as BrahMos Aerospace and Ashok Leyland, the statement said.

Against this backdrop, the representatives stressed the need for a forward-looking regional master plan capable of accommodating future industrial and economic growth. They said infrastructure such as land availability, transport connectivity, electricity, drainage and other civic amenities should be developed in advance so that new industries and investments could commence operations without delay.

During the meeting, LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar informed the delegation that work on the SCR master plan was progressing rapidly and that a presentation on the proposed framework was expected to be held at a meeting scheduled for Saturday.

On the issue of providing compounding and regularisation benefits under the building by-laws, the vice-chairperson said the authority was organising special camps on a continuous basis to assist property owners while ensuring compliance with all statutory requirements.