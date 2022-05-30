Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajya Sabha polls: Jayant Chaudhary files nomination as SP-RLD joint candidate

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav during the filing of nomination for Rajya Sabha polls at the UP Assembly. (Twitter/Akhilesh Yadav)
Published on May 30, 2022 03:01 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Monday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as the joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party-RLD alliance.The RLD leader was accompanied by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to file the nomination at the UP Assembly. “The alliance has fought before, and will continue to fight against injustice,” his party tweeted the video of its leader filing nomination.

"I would try to raise issues concerning Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha with all my strength. If there are any atrocities, those will also be raised in the House. Our (SP-RLD combine's) common issues will also be raised," PTI quoted Chaudhary.

The last date of nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls is May 31. The nomination papers will be scrutinised on June 1 and the last day of withdrawing nomination is June 3. The polling will take place on June 10 and the votes will be counted on the same day.ALSO READ: Rajya Sabha polls: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal among 16 BJP faces in fray. Check full list

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which has 273 members in the UP Assembly, is expected to comfortably elect eight members to the Rajya Sabha. The SP and its allies which include the RLD and SBSP having a strength of 125 MLAs, will be able to ensure victory of three candidates. A candidate requires at least 34 votes to win the elections. India's most populous state sends 31 members to the Rajya Sabha.

 

 

 

jayant chaudhary akhilesh yadav rajya sabha
