Ram Janmabhoomi complex:15 acres earmarked for green cover

LUCKNOW Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has earmarked 15 acres of the sprawling 71-acre Ram Janmabhoomi complex for green cover where small parks with trees of Ramayan era will come up. Construction activity will be carried out on the remaining 56 acres where other temples will also be constructed. Construction work of the first and second floors of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple underway, in Ayodhya. (PTI File Photo)

Ram temple will occupy 2.77 acres of the complex while the remaining part will have other temples, pilgrim facilitation centre, guest house, Trust office and other projects.

According to Ram Temple construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, construction work of the entire Ram Mandir will be completed by June 2025 and the pilgrim facilitation centre will also have a statue of Goswami Tulsidas.

“The statue is under construction in Rajasthan and will reach Ayodhya in November,” said Anil Mishra, member of the Trust.

The Trust also decided to display the Ramayan in various languages, as well as the oldest Ramayan, in the sanctum-sanctorum on the second floor of the Ram temple while Ram Darbar will be displayed on the first floor. Ram Lalla is enthroned in the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum on the ground floor.

Seven other temples will come up on the complex, including those dedicated to Maharishi Valmiki, Maharishi Vashishtha, Maharishi Vishwamitra, Maharishi Agastya, Mata Shabri, Ahilya and Nishadraj.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presided over the grand opening ceremony of Ram temple on January 22 this year.

MAIN TEMPLE

Total Area: 2.7 acres

Total built-up area: 57,400 sq ft

Total length of temple: 360 ft

Total width of temple: 235 ft

Total height of temple including the peek: 161 ft

Total floors: 3

Height of each floor: 20 ft

Number of columns on ground floor: 160

Number of columns on first floor: 132

Number of columns on second floor: 74

Number of pavilions in temple: 5

Number of gates in temple: 12