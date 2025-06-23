Ram Mandir construction nears completion, priest hiring underway

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has initiated the recruitment process to appoint new priests (archaks) to oversee daily rituals, including adornment (shringar puja) and offerings (bhog), at 14 temples within the Ram Janmabhoomi complex. During the training period, trainees will receive a monthly stipend of ₹ 2,000. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The Trust has appointed treasurer Govind Devgiri as the chairman of the religious committee constituted to oversee the selection process. Applications from interested candidates will be accepted through the Trust’s website from June 26 to June 30.

According to Anil Mishra, a member of the Trust, applicants must be between 20-30 years of age. He stated that Gurukul education is mandatory, and preference will be given to candidates who are residents of Ayodhya.

During the training period, trainees will receive a monthly stipend of ₹2,000. The construction of the Ram Mandir is expected to be completed by December 2025.

“Most of the construction work will be completed by October this year and any remaining work will be completed by December,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust, adding that currently, finishing work is in progress within the temple premises.

Once this is completed, the machinery will be removed, and cleaning of the complex will begin, said Rai. The Trust has planned four entry gates for the temple complex—three of which are nearly complete. Construction of the fourth gate will commence after the completion of the first three.

The Trust office, auditorium, and guest house are currently under construction within the temple complex and are expected to be completed by 2026.

According to the Trust, Bhog prasad for Ram Lalla will be prepared in the Sita Rasoi, located in the basement of the temple complex. The Sita Rasoi will start preparing Bhog prasad from October, and a temple dedicated to Goddess Annapurna has already come up.