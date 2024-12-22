Ram Mandir Trust bags safety award

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has said it has achieved a historic feat by winning the British Safety Council’s Sword of Honour and the Sarvashreshtha Suraksha Puraskar from the National Safety Council. (File)

“The Shri Ram Mandir Project in Ayodhya has achieved a historic feat by winning the British Safety Council’s Sword of Honour and the Sarvashreshtha Suraksha Puraskar from Bharat’s National Safety Council,” the trust posted on X, on Friday.

“A testament to meticulous planning, global safety standards, and engineering brilliance, it reflects Bharat’s and the trust’s commitment to excellence in preserving heritage with world-class execution, setting a benchmark for Bharatiya construction,” added the Trust.

The temple, constructed in the traditional Nagar style, encompasses 380 (east-west) by 250 feet and rises 161 feet. The structure comprises 392 pillars and 44 doors. It faces east with an imposing entrance featuring 32 steps.

The temple utilises Bansi Paharpur stones from Rajasthan (approximately fifteen lakh cubic feet). According to construction committee chairman, Nripendra Mishra, the temple’s completion is anticipated by June 2025.

The British Safety Council conducts thorough on-site inspections. It scrutinises the construction process, site activities, machinery utilisation, operational procedures, safety equipment implementation, and workplace discipline.

Only constructions achieving five-star ratings across all parameters qualify for competition entry.

According to Champat Rai, the general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, maintaining uninterrupted construction whilst accommodating thousands of daily devotees presents significant challenges.

With Tata Consulting Engineers (TCE) support, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the construction agency, received the National Safety Council’s Golden Trophy, he added.