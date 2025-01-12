Ram temple new inspiration for Sanatan Dharma: Yogi

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir is going to be the centre of new inspiration for all places of Sanatan Dharma as Lord Ram is the symbol of nation. If there is Ram, there is nation, if there is nation, there is Ram. Both cannot be seen separately, both complement each other, said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Ayodhya on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaking on first anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya. (Sourced)

He was addressing the gathering of sadhus at Angad Tila at Ram Janmabhoomi on the first anniversary of the Ram Lalla idol Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony.

“The construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya is also a message to the suppressed civilizations of the world that rights can be taken in a democratic and constitutional manner,” the CM said, adding that truth cannot be suppressed for long.

“From north to south, east to west, India exists today because of these worshipped deities. New India is being taken forward under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is observing the first anniversary—Paush Shukla Paksha, Dwadashi—according to the Hindu calendar. PM Narendra Modi was chief guest at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla idol on January 22, 2024.

“If we are divided on the basis of caste, region and languages, religious places, sisters and daughters will have to bear its consequences first. The Pratishtha Dwadashi is calling for strengthening national unity,” the CM said.

Yogi said Ram Lalla (idol) was first witnessed at Ram Janmabhoomi on December 22, 1949. “After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, around one-and-a-half to two lakh devotees are turning up in Ayodhya everyday,” CM said.

“Ten years ago, no one could have imagined that one day Ayodhya will be a developed city like it is today,” Yogi said. He further said an international airport has come up in Ayodhya. “Roads here are now four-lane and Ram Ki Paidi is replenished with freshwater and not stagnant water,” he added.

“Ayodhya, the capital of Suryavansh, has become the state’s first solar city. This is the new Uttar Pradesh of new India and the new Ayodhya of new Uttar Pradesh is connecting the entire country with itself,” Yogi said.

“This did not happen in a day but after a long struggle. Dozens of generations passed away. Many sadhus and devotees left (passed away) with unfulfilled wishes but their resolve was strong. We are all fortunate that we have got the opportunity to see this day,” he added.

“After one or two years when construction of Ram Mandir gets over, those coming to Ayodhya will be awestruck by its beauty,” the CM said. “Anyone who had visited Ayodhya five or ten years ago and is now visiting the city again gets the feeling of ‘Treta Yuga’,” he added.

The CM also appreciated efforts put in by Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust to construct Ram temple.Yogi also stressed the unity among Hindus and abolition of the caste system. “If the bond of national unity is strong, Sanatan Dharma, country and all of us will also be strong,” he said.

“When the society was divided, our places of worship were being insulted. If we remain divided on the basis of caste and other ideologies, we may have to constantly face humiliating situations,” the CM said.

He also invited people of Ayodhya to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on the occasion. Champat Rai, general secretary, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, other senior VHP leaders and BJP MLAs were prominent among those present at the event.