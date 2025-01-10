No disputed structure should be called mosque: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said no disputed structure should be called a mosque. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Kala Kumbh exhibition in mela area in Prayagraj on January 10. (HT photo)

“The day we stop calling such a structure a mosque, people will stop going there too. It is also against the principles of Islam to hurt anyone’s faith and build a mosque-like structure there and any kind of worship at such a place is not acceptable even to God,” he said at a conclave organised by a private news channel at Airavat Ghat in Mahakumbh mela area ahead of the formal start of Mahakumbh-2025.

“When the God does not approve of such worship, why should we worship there in vain. Also, it is not necessary to build a structure for worship in Islam, while it is very much so in Sanatan Dharma,” the CM added.

“Sanatanis will go to temple for worship but so is not in Islam. In such a situation, we should not insist on calling any structure a mosque. This is the time to move forward with thinking about a new India. We should pay attention to this,” he said.

Yogi further said the installation of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya a year ago and the Mahakumbh being held at such an auspicious time after 144 years, were due to the grace of God.

He said sadhus from some states of Northeast along with South India were not able to come to Kumbh-2019 whereas this time, the picture of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ will be seen in Mahakumbh-2025.

“Sadhus and devotees from everywhere will be present here. The third largest population of the world will take a dip in the Triveni of Prayagraj in the next 45 days,” the CM added.

Countering the opposition’s attack, Yogi said, “We never said that the BJP has associated itself with the organisation of Mahakumbh. Who stopped them from taking the fair to new heights. Before 2017, this event was synonymous with dirt and chaos. What was the situation in the Mahakumbh-2013.”

“In 2013, when the then Prime Minister of Mauritius came to India to take a holy dip in the Ganga, he went back after seeing pollution, filth and mismanagement during the Kumbh,” he added. The CM said the Mahakumbh 2025 will be known as a grand gathering of good governance, faith and modernity.

Refuting reports of polluted water at Sangam, he said he too had read some such reports. “I have come here many times. I have come to the banks of Sangam and seen the water and its quantity. I have also bathed in the water and sipped it. My health did not deteriorate. Some people have taken a contract of spreading propaganda,” Yogi said.

“Currently, there is more than 10,300 cusec of water only in the Ganga and the Yamuna. Such a large amount of water has never been seen at the Sangam in independent India,” he added. “It is so clean that you can take a dip and also do ‘aachman’ (sip) without any hesitation. I do it myself and this is also my belief,” the CM said.