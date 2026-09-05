Ram temple trust CEO wraps up 3-day Ayodhya visit, likely to take charge after returning on Sept 8

Air Marshal (Retd) Jeetendra Mishra, the newly appointed first chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, left Ayodhya on Saturday after a three-day study of the trust’s working, finances, workforce and Ram temple management. Air Marshal (retd) Jeetendra Mishra’s appointment was announced by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust at its meeting on September 2 and he arrived in Ayodhya the next day. (FILE PHOTO)

General secretary Govind Dev Giri also left the temple town. Both will return on September 8. Mishra will formally take charge after that, Giri said.

Elaborate discussions also took place on the standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed in the future to streamline the temple’s working.

Mishra’s appointment was announced by the Trust at its meeting on September 2 and he arrived in Ayodhya the next day. He is yet to formally take charge of the post.

“Jeetendra Mishra will formally take charge of the CEO after he returns on September 8,” Govind Dev Giri said.

Mishra also attended an informal meeting of the trust on Friday. Giri and other members of the Trust present in Ayodhya attended the meeting in person while those outside the temple town joined online.

A proposed plan on the day-to-day working of Ram Mandir was discussed along with the SOP to be allowed in future, temple’s staff and other important issues.

According to sources, trust members also requested Mishra to take charge of the CEO at the earliest.

“I am meeting members of the trust, trying to understand the trust’s working and figure out many things. No SOP or plan for the future has been prepared yet. Whenever any plan is finalised we will share with you,” Mishra told media persons in Ayodhya before leaving.

The members of the trust said the CEO was briefed in detail by the trustees about the alleged donation theft case, including the developments that followed the controversy. The briefing formed part of the discussions held to familiarise Mishra with the functioning of the trust.

The CEO’s responsibilities are expected to include temple administration, financial oversight, human resource management, crowd and queue management, cleanliness, infrastructure and coordination with police and other government agencies.

The appointment comes as part of the trust’s efforts to overhaul its administration following the controversy over alleged embezzlement of temple donations, which led to the arrest of eight people and the resignation of Champat Rai as general secretary.