Charges misleading, motivated by political hatred: Ram temple trust's Champat Rai

Ram temple trust's Champat Rai has refuted the allegations levelled by opposition parties that he bought a piece of land in Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh at an inflated price. The Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party alleged on Sunday that the price of a piece of land bought by the Ram temple trust changed from ₹2 crore to ₹18.5 crore within minutes.

Champat Rai, Ram temple trust's general secretary, said in a release that all land that the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has bought so far has been purchased at a price much less than market rates.

"Some political leaders are misleading people. It is meant to mislead society, the people concerned are political and hence motivated by political hatred," Rai said in the release on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

"After the Supreme Court's decision on Shri Ram Janmabhoomi on November 9, 2019, innumerable people from across the country started coming to Ayodhya to buy land. Land prices have increased. The plot on which newspaper discussion is being conducted is a very prominent place near the railway station. The land that Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased so far has been bought at a price much less than the open market price," Rai said.

Champat Rai also said buying and selling of the land are conducted on the basis of mutual dialogue and consent. "After taking consent, the consent form is signed. All types of court fees and stamp papers are being purchased online. The purchase of land is being done on the basis of the consent letter, accordingly, the entire value is transferred online to the seller's account," he added.

Samajwadi Party's Tej Narayan Pandey sought a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate into the alleged illicit land deal. "The trust purchased a piece of land, which had been bought in ₹2 crore just 10 minutes before, in ₹18.5 crore on March 18," he alleged.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh also made similar allegations. "Ravi Mohan Tiwari and Sultan Ansari bought land worth ₹2 crore at 7:10 pm. At 7:15 pm, Champat Rai of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust bought this land from them for ₹18.5 crore," Singh tweeted in Hindi and attached several documents with his post.

The Congress party also tweeted about the allegations against Champat Rai. "Lord Ram, what kind of days are these? Scams are taking place as peole seek donations in your name. Shameless robbers are intoxicated with arrogance like Ravana and are selling faith," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, read.

"The question is how the land bought for ₹2 crore was sold after 10 minutes to 'Ram Janmabhoomi' for ₹18.50 crores? Now it seems… Kan is ruling, Ravana is everywhere!" Surjewala said in the tweet.

The Supreme Court ruled in favour of the Ram temple on November 9, 2019, ending a decades-old Ayodhya title dispute. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the temple during the groundbreaking bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya in 2020.

