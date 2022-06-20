Ramdev leads dress rehearsal for Yoga Day

To make 2022 International Yoga Day on June 21 a success, Swami Ramdev conducted a rehearsal of the Yoga protocol at Veeranjali Ground, Nikol, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, on Sunday.

On this occasion, Gujarat governor Acharya Devvrat, chief minister Bhupendra Patel, MP Hansmukh Patel, MP Kirit Bhai Solanki, MLA Jagdish Patel, MLA Babubhai, mayor Kiritbhai Parmar and president of Ahmedabad Yoga Board Shishpal Shobharam Rajput were also present on the occasion.

The session started with a prayer followed by subtle exercises of the shoulder, arms and knees. Thereafter, various asanas were practised followed by kriyas and breathing exercises like Kapalbhati and Pranayama for Nadi purification were practised. The practice session ended with meditation, resolution and a Shanti Path. Under the aegis of Patanjali Yogpeeth, Patanjali Wellness Centre, Patanjali Yogpeeth-II will organise a programme on June 21 to mark International Yoga Day.