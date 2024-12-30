Ramdev’s firm to procure 50,000 tonnes of Bahraich turmeric

In a move set to transform the fortunes of Bahraich’s farmers, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has pledged to procure 50,000 tonnes of premium turmeric annually from the district. The initiative, tied to Bahraich’s “One District, One Product” (ODOP) scheme, aims to ensure fair prices, enhance market access, and promote the region’s agricultural heritage. The milestone agreement was formalised through an MoU signed in Haridwar on Monday. (Sourced)

The milestone agreement was formalised through an MoU signed in Haridwar on Monday. Present at the ceremony were Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Bahraich district magistrate Monica Rani, and representatives of three Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) involved in the collaboration.

Under the agreement, Ramdev’s company will source turmeric grown across 2,000 hectares, with an average yield of 20-25 tonnes per hectare.

Speaking at the event, the DM said, “The Mihinpurwa area of Bahraich, with its natural resources, fertile soil, and favourable climate, is ideal for farming turmeric, jimikand (elephant foot yam), and green vegetables. This initiative ensures farmers receive fair prices for their produce.”

The turmeric will primarily be used in Ayurvedic medicine production, with Ramdev’s company facilitating its sale and marketing across India.

Deputy agriculture director TP Shahi shared that the turmeric initiative involves 1,880 male and 975 female farmers. “In addition to turmeric, jimikand is cultivated on over 150 hectares, yielding 5,250 tonnes annually with an average yield of 30-35 tonnes per hectare,” Shahi noted.

He added that green vegetables are also extensively cultivated on over 600 hectares in the region, meeting local and national demand.