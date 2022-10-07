Ramlila culminates in Kashi with Bharat Milap

VARANASI Post Dussehra, Kashi geared up on Thursday to host the world famous Bharat Milap on Nati Imli Ground.

The district administration and police commissionerate made elaborate arrangements to manage the sea of devotees, who thronged the Nati Imli Ground to see the reunion of Lord Rama with his beloved brother Bharat. The traffic police also made diversions to ensure hassle-free vehicular movement on roads.

Krishna Kumar, one of the organizers of Bharat Milap, said the procession and reunion of the four brothers—Lord Ram, Bharat, Lakshman and Shatrughan was the highlight of the event.

Kumar said the event that also marked the culmination of Ramlila festivities, was of great significance for people who came from other cities to see it. “Bharat Milaap is truly a mesmerizing event. Despite my busy schedule, I always make sure that I attend the event,” said Hirdesh Mishra, a government employee.

Dinesh Kumar, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), said in view of the popularity of the event, special traffic diversions were made to avoid inconveniences to daily commuters. “We also made special marking arrangements for the visitors at Nati Imli to park their vehicles,” he said.