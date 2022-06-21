Rampur Lok Sabha bypoll campaign: Rampuri knife was used to grab land of poor, says Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday mentioned the famous Rampuri knife (made in Rampur) to target the Samajwadi Party.

He said while the product gave a distinct identity to Rampur, Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders used the same to loot the poor and grab their land when in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi was addressing public meetings in favour of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi at Bilaspur and Milak regions of Rampur where Lok Sabha bypoll will be held on June 23. The by-election has been necessitated following the resignation of senior SP leader Mohammad Azam Khan, who is now a member of the UP legislative assembly from Rampur.

Though the chief minister did not name any leader, he took an obvious jibe at the senior SP leader in his address at both the places.

“Bhu-mafia ki rassi jal gayi par ainthan nahi gayi (They have lost all their powers, but still their attitude has not changed),” Yogi Adityanath said. He also made a veiled reference to Khan, saying the BJP government provided free treatment to all those in jail and those out of jail. He said those in jail were happy with their treatment in prison earlier and were now changing colours like a chameleon.

Yogi used the occasion to laud the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. With the double engine government at the centre and in the state, free ration was being provided to the poor, he said. He also said free treatment and free vaccines were being given to the people. He praised the PM for bringing the Agnipath scheme.

BJP GOVT TOOK BACK 640 HECTARES FROM LAND MAFIA IN RAMPUR: CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the BJP government had taken back about 640 hectares of land in Rampur from the land mafia and given it back to the poor.

The BJP’s double engine government worked to liberate the poor from the land mafia, he added.

He said such people were getting punished for their misdeeds.

“Earlier, land mafia used to encroach on land of the poor and often suppressed them. After coming to power, our government gave the land back to the poor and took action against such mafiosi along with giving them the required punishment,” he said.

There was a clear difference between the SP government and the BJP government, he added.

Those accused in riots were called to and honoured at the chief minister’s residence during the SP regime, he said.

He said after installation of BJP government in 2017, Gurbani was recited and students are felicitated at the CM’s residence.

He said the BJP government won’t let Rampur become a ‘den of terrorism’ again.