Ramzan moon sighting likely today, mosques gear up for Tarawih prayers

The crescent for the holy month of Ramzan is expected to be sighted today (Friday), marking the beginning of fasting and special prayers. The Markazi Chand Committee has made arrangements at Aishbagh Eidgah for moon sighting, with a formal announcement to follow. Meanwhile, preparations for Tarawih prayers are in full swing, with thousands expected to gather at mosques, including separate arrangements for women at Jama Masjid in Aishbagh Eidgah. The Tarawih prayers will be streamed live on social media platforms for those unable to attend (Sourced)

The Markazi Chand Committee has set up special arrangements for the moon sighting, with religious scholars and committee members expected to make the final decision after sunset. Maulana Khalid Rasheed, president of the Markazi Chand Committee, said, “According to astronomical data, the moon is expected to be below 10 degrees, whereas for human visibility, it should be above 10 degrees. This makes the chances of sighting uncertain, but the formal process will be carried out, and an announcement will be made accordingly.”

The Markazi Shia Chand Committee has also urged people to look for the crescent and report any sighting. Maulana Saif Abbas Naqvi, President of the committee, appealed to the community to try spotting the moon and inform the committee through phone if visible.

With Ramzan set to begin, mosques across the city are preparing for Tarawih prayers. At Jama Masjid in Aishbagh Eidgah, around 15,000 worshippers are expected to attend, including nearly 4,000-5,000 women. Special arrangements have been made to accommodate women inside the hall of the Eidgah.

To ensure smooth conduct of prayers, clerics recently met with district administration, police officials, and municipal authorities. Security, sanitation, and logistical arrangements are being coordinated.

Additionally, the Tarawih prayers will be streamed live on social media platforms for those unable to attend. Religious leaders believe this will help people from other cities and abroad participate in the spiritual experience remotely.