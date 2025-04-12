Rana sanga birth anniv: Lko witnesses protest against SP MP’s remark amid tight security

: Members of several Kshatriya organisations on Saturday staged a protest in the heart of Lucknow against the Samajwadi Party and its Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman who had made a controversial remark about medieval ruler Rana Sanga last month. The protest coincided with Rana Sanga’s birth anniversary, which was celebrated on Saturday. DCP Central Ashish Srivastava said police received information through social media posts claiming a programme and demonstration would be held at Hazratganj on Rana Sanga’s birth anniversary. (For representation only)

Police deployed heavy force at Hazratganj crossing after receiving alerts about the gathering, which included Karni Sena, Kshatriya Mahasabha and Rashtriya Rajput Mahasabha.

Karni Sena members claimed that over 20 of their office bearers were detained and former Allahabad University student union president Abhishek Singh Sonu was taken into custody when he reached Hazratganj to support the protest. Police officers said he was planning a demonstration against the Samajwadi Party at Atal Chowk, which led to an altercation before his detention. Even as senior officers monitored the situation on the ground, police personnel from multiple stations, along with PAC, controlled movement at major points in the area.

“We spoke to the organisers. They assured us the programme had been postponed,” he said.

Despite the announcement, several protesters reached the spot. “We came to celebrate Rana Sanga’s birth anniversary, but the police took us into custody,” said Tej Pratap Singh of the Kshatriya Kalyan Seva Samiti.

“Our only demand is that Ramji Lal Suman apologise for his remarks.”Protesters also questioned the supposed silence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“If he talks about PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak), then why is the ‘A’—which stands for ‘upper castes’—missing from his narrative?” said a Karni Sena worker at the protest site. Police continue to maintain a strong presence in Hazratganj, with officers instructed to remain on high alert.