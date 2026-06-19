Rapid rail corridor between Lucknow, Kanpur, outer ring road for SCR on anvil: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said a proposal is being prepared for a rapid rail corridor from Lucknow to Kanpur via Unnao, just as India’s first rapid rail service is operating between Delhi and Meerut. An outer ring road will be developed around the State Capital Region, connecting Lucknow, Hardoi, Unnao, Sitapur, Barabanki and Rae Bareli, he said in Unnao after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 101 development projects worth over ₹570 crore. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a public event in Unnao on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

“We will not let Unnao lag behind. Unnao has also become part of the State Capital Region. Land acquisition has been completed for the Defence Manufacturing Corridor and for developing industrial clusters along the Ganga Expressway. Approximately 700 acres of land for the Defence Corridor and around 200 acres for industrial clusters are ready in Unnao district. The establishment of industries will provide employment opportunities to local youth right here,” he said.

“Development of Lucknow will now reach Unnao and move towards Kanpur,” he said.

He said the government was working on a long-term development plan with world-class infrastructure, keeping the next 100 years in mind.

Asserting that Unnao enjoys four-lane connectivity in all directions, he said via the Ganga Expressway, residents of Unnao can travel directly to Delhi and Prayagraj, bypassing Lucknow. A greenfield expressway to Kanpur is also under construction. The demand for an additional bridge over the Ganga to enhance connectivity between Unnao and Kanpur has also been met, he said.

He said the credit for development belonged to people who were electing governments with a vision for progress.Taking a swipe at previous governments, he said some leaders considered only their own region as the state, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the entire country his family.

The chief minister assured people that development work in Unnao would continue without any interruption and said there would be no shortage of funds for projects.

CONGRESS, SP LEADERS SHED TEARS FOR MAFIA, NOT THE POOR, SAYS YOGI

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, alleging that the two parties had worked only for their families and lacked the ability to deliver development.

“For the Congress, only the Nehru-Gandhi family was poor and for the SP, it was the Saifai family. Have you ever seen the Congress or SP leaders crying for the poor? They shed tears when the mafia dies,” the chief minister said.

He was addressing a gathering in Unnao after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 101 development projects worth over ₹570 crore.

He said the work done by the BJP government at the Centre in the last 12 years and in the state for nine years was never done by the Congress and SP despite their long tenure in power.

“Who stopped the Congress and Samajwadi Party from doing what our government at the state and Centre have done?” he said as he criticised the Congress and Samajwadi Party for ignoring the poor and development work during their rule.

“They (Congress and the SP) could not think beyond these families. If the poor tried to raise their voice, they were suppressed. If a political party raised its voice, goons used to come and create lawlessness by kidnapping traders. For me, Uttar Pradesh is home and its 25 crore people are my family,” he said.

The chief minister described Unnao as a land of spirituality, literature and revolution. He paid tribute to local spiritual centres, literary figures and freedom fighters. He also remembered the contributions of former assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit.

“When India’s identity was under threat during British rule, freedom fighters Raja Rambaksh Singh and Veer Gulab Singh Lodhi made supreme sacrifices and weakened the foundations of British rule,” he said.

India’s governance has become an example for the world, he said, adding that while countries like the United States are struggling with inflation, India has effectively handled these difficulties.

“While the world is facing challenges such as an energy crisis, economic slowdown and instability in West Asia, India under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership has provided relief to its people and successfully managed these challenges,” he said.

He added that India is strengthening security, respecting faith and boosting the economy, while terrorists, extremists and Naxalites are being answered in their own language