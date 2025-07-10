Realtor shoots self minutes after going live on Facebook

A 36-year-old real estate businessman allegedly shot himself at his office near Tedhipulia crossing on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The real estate businessman shot himself in the head with his security guard’s licensed 12-bore firearm on Wednesday. (For representation)

Just 15 minutes before taking the extreme step, he went live on Facebook where he spoke about his mental distress and a debt of nearly ₹15 crore following financial setbacks and alleged betrayals by associates, they added.

The incident comes just nine days after a cloth merchant in Chowk area allegedly died by suicide along with his wife and teenage daughter due to mounting debt on June 30.

According to police, the realtor shot himself in the head with his security guard’s licensed 12-bore firearm after asking the latter to bring him a soft drink.

The body was discovered minutes later as his brother saw the video and alerted the guard, the police said.

“The deceased has left behind his father, a brother, wife, and three young daughters,” Gudamba SHO Prabhatesh Kr Shrivastava said.

In the 12.13 minutes video, the realtor named individuals who supported or wronged him. He also appealed to PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath, industrialists and film actors to extend financial help to his family after his death.

Officials, including the ADCP (east), Ghazipur ACP and a forensic team, rushed to the spot as the video went viral on social media. The body was sent for the post-mortem examination, while further probe was ongoing, police said.