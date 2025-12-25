Police have filed a chargesheet in court in connection with the firing incident at the Bareilly residence of actress Disha Patani. Recce, firing at Disha Patani’s house: Chargesheet filed against four; two of them minors

Six accused were identified in the case, including two shooters linked to the Goldy Brar gang who were later killed in police encounters. The chargesheet was filed against the remaining four, two of whom are juveniles lodged in a correction home in Delhi and two others lodged in the Bareilly district jail.

According to the police, the chargesheet filed by Kotwali police includes charges of firing and conducting reconnaissance prior to the attack. Circle officer (First) Ashutosh Shivam confirmed that the chargesheet has been submitted against Ramniwas and Anil, as well as the two juveniles currently lodged in the Delhi juvenile correction home. He added that proceedings against the juveniles would be conducted separately in the Juvenile Justice Court in Bareilly.

The firing took place at Patani’s house near Chaupula Chauraha in the early hours of September 12. Her father, retired circle officer Jagdish Chandra Patani, mother and sister, were present at the residence. No injuries were reported, but the incident triggered widespread concern due to the high-profile nature of the family involved.

Soon after the firing, gangsters Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar claimed responsibility through social media posts, alleging that their associates carried out the attack. The gang cited statements made by Khushboo Patani, her sister, related to consent in connection with storyteller Aniruddhacharya and remarks concerning Premanand Maharaj. The gang warned that any alleged insult to the gurus and storytellers of Sanatan dharma would not be tolerated.

The incident was taken seriously by the Uttar Pradesh government, which treated it as a major law-and-order challenge. Senior superintendent of police Anurag Arya ordered an intensive investigation, during which local CCTV footage was examined and the escape routes of the attackers were traced. The information was shared with the Special Task Force (STF).

Based on the inputs, the STF, in coordination with the Delhi and Haryana Police, killed two shooters—Ravindra, a resident of Rohtak, and Arun, a resident of Sonipat—in an encounter in Ghaziabad. Subsequently, two other shooters identified as Ramniwas from Rajasthan and Anil from Sonipat were arrested from Bareilly. Two juvenile accomplices were also detained by the Delhi Police and sent to a juvenile correction home.