PCS-J results out, 15 in top 20 women

More than half of the candidates who were declared successful in the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination-2022, also known as PCS-J-2022, are women, state public service commission (UPPSC) secretary Devi Prasad Pal said. The commission announced the results on Wednesday. Nishi Gupta (27), who has topped the PCS-J 2022. (Sourced)

Out of the 302 candidates who cleared the exam against 303 posts of judicial officers on offer, 165 or around 55% are women. Remarkably, 15 candidates in the top 20 list were also women, Pal added.

Nishi Gupta of Kanpur bagged the top spot followed by Shishir Yadav of Prayagraj in the second and Rashmi Singh of Kasganj in the third, he added.

Officials noted the successful candidates were from 60 districts of the state, and maintained that the UPPSC created a record of sorts by declaring the results for the exam within 48 hours of the conclusion of the interview round.

Out of 79,565 candidates who applied for the recruitment exam, 50,837 took the preliminary examination on February 12; 3,145 qualified for the next round held from May 23 to 25. As many as 959 had cleared the mains exam and became eligible for the interview round, which was held between August 16 and 28.

One post was kept vacant in light of an interim order of the Allahabad High Court. UPPSC secretary Devi Prasad Pal said that the recommendations of the selected candidates would be sent to the state government soon and after that the marks and category-wise cutoffs of the candidates would be displayed on the official website of the Commission.

Daughter of paan shop owner

The father of Nishi Gupta (27), who has topped the PCS-J 2022 examination, owns a paan shop or betel shop in Kanpur.

“I consider myself blessed that my parents, who only passed intermediate, gave us an academic environment at home that helped me and my siblings to a great extent. I am happy that I cracked the examination in my first attempt,” said Nishi, who loves to read books.

“My father, Nirankar Gupta, owns a paan shop in Kanpur while mother, Rekha Gupta is a housewife. They always motivated us to study hard. My elder sister is an engineer while my younger brother has completed engineering from IIT Madras,” she said.

‘New U.P, New India’

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated all successful candidates of the PCS-J and their parents. “Daughters of the state have made us proud. The selection process was completed and the results were announced within a record time,” he wrote on X.

The success of 55% girls in this prestigious exam and women notching 15 places in the top 20 paint a beautiful picture of ‘New Uttar Pradesh’ of ‘New India’, his social media post read.