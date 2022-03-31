Reduce price of petrol, diesel: Mayawati to Centre
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has urged the central government to take appropriate measures to reduce prices of petrol and diesel. In a tweet on Thursday, she said, “After the assembly election in five states, the price of petrol, diesel and other petroleum products have been increased several times across the country, including Uttar Pradesh. The increase in the rate of the petroleum products is directly hitting the poor and the middle class. The central government should reduce the rate of petrol and diesel.”
Meanwhile, Mayawati on Thursday expelled four of the losing candidates from party on charges of indiscipline.
BSP’s Mathura district president Yogesh Kumar said “SK Sharma, BSP candidate from Mathura City, ex-MLA Raj Kumar Rawat from Goverdhan and Thakur Sonpal Singh, who had contested from Chhata assembly seat, have been expelled from the party.”
He did not assign any specific reason for the expulsion and said the information was received about the action on Wednesday evening.
BSP had won one out of five assembly seats in Mathura during 2017 state assembly election but failed to open account in 2022 polls.
In Agra, party candidate from Agra South Ravi Bhardwaj was expelled from party, said BSP Agra district president Dhiraj Baghel.
Agra South is considered to be stronghold of dalits but the BSP candidate was reduced to third position and managed to bag only 18.32% votes.
BSP could not even open its account this election in Agra division despite Agra City being termed as Dalit capital where BSP had won six out of the nine assembly seats in 2007 and 2012.
In Agra division comprising Agra, Mathura, Firozabad and Mainpuri, BSP had won only one seat in 2017 state assembly election and that came from Mant assembly constituency in Mathura where its candidate Shyam Sundar Sharma won for ninth time but lost to BJP candidate in 2022.
Over 60% dengue cases untraced in Delhi, hurting mitigation work, say civic bodies
On March 29, 2022, SDMC issued a communication to hospitals, the department of health services and officials of the national vector-borne disease control programme red-flagging the issue. The problem, however, is not a new one. Several dengue cases have been untraceable in the last five years. The public health departments of civic bodies are also working to increase the reporting network of the hospitals.
Ground Water Conservation: UP to felicitate those who have contributed for the cause
The Uttar Pradesh government plans to hold a function to honour those who have contributed towards ground water conservation. UP's Jal Shakti and irrigation minister Swatantra Dev said this soon after a review of his ministry. The minister suggested involving school management and voluntary organisations for groundwater conservation. The date on which the felicitation function would be done is yet to be decided. Swatantra Dev is also the UP BJP chief.
Prayagraj police to slap Gangsters Act on criminal, aides for murder
Notorious criminal Raja Pandey, is presently lodged in Fatehgarh jail and the police have arrested seven others in connection with the recent murder of a contractual employee of education department after it came to fore that Pandey hatched the murder conspiracy from jail. Role of a police sub-inspector named in the FIR was also under scanner, sP trans Yamuna Saurabh Dikshit added. A resident of Karchhana area, Mangla Prasad Pandey, in his 40s was pursuing the case and Raja feared that he could be sentenced in the murder.
6 booked for threatening triple talaq crusader in UP for not quitting BJP
Six people were booked in Bareilly on Thursday after triple talaq crusader Nida Khan, 27, accused them of issuing her life threats if she did not quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, police said. Nida campaigned for the BJP in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and is a member of the party's minority cell. Her husband Sheeran Raza Khan is among the 6 persons against whom an FIR has been registered at the Baradari police station in Bareilly.
Allahabad HC grants bail to three Kashmiri students held for raising pro-Pak slogans
The Allahabad high court allowed bail application of three Kashmiri students who allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans after India lost to Pakistan in the World T-20 cricket match in October last year. A single-judge bench of Justice Ajay Bhanot allowed the bail plea of Inayat Altaf Shekh, Shokat Ahmad Gani and Arsheed Yusuf, the three students of an engineering college of Agra who were arrested by Agra police on October 27, 2021.
