Re-elected RLD chief, Jayant reaffirms commitment to NDA

Union minister Jayant Chaudhary, who was re-elected Rashtriya Lok Dal’s (RLD) president at the party’s national convention in Kosi, Mathura, on Sunday, reaffirmed the commitment to alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He outlined his vision for the party and issued clear directives to leaders and workers. Jayant Chaudhary and other leaders at RLD’s national convention in Mathura on Sunday. (HT)

“The Prime Minister has entrusted me with a major responsibility, and we will fulfil it with dedication,” he said, emphasising that the partnership with the NDA remains strong.

Beginning his address with gratitude towards his constituency, he said, “The people of Mathura elected me to Parliament for the first time. I will never forget the affection this land has given me.” He formally acknowledged his three-year term as RLD president.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, he said, “The opposition today has a family, but neither leadership nor policy-- this is why it continues to fail.”

Chaudhary urged workers to strengthen the party at the grassroots in keeping with the values of Chaudhary Charan Singh. “Become active members of the RLD. When villages, farmers and the poor are at the centre of national conversation, that is our true victory.”

He stressed greater representation for women, noting that women leaders must be supported ahead of reservation benefits coming into force. On local issues, he vowed to revive the long-shut Chhata sugar mill, saying, “The mill must operate again at any cost. With the chief minister fixing sugarcane prices at ₹400, we will ensure the mill reopens.”

Chaudhary also announced nationwide celebrations for the 125th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and farmers’ leader Chaudhary Charan Singh, including a campaign to plant 1.25 crore saplings across the country.

RLD national secretary Anupam Mishra described the ‘2025 National Convention’ as a major success and thanked workers, leaders and citizens for making it “historic”. Key resolutions were passed focusing on farmers, youth and women, while acknowledging India’s expanding global role. Mishra reiterated that the RLD remains committed to amplifying the voices of the marginalised, especially farmers and labourers.