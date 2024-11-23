Rehab varsity academic panel meet: Mid-session exams to be held between Dec 16 and 21

Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University, Lucknow decided to establish the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Faculty of Engineering and Technology in the university. The decision was taken at the academic council meeting of the university on Saturday. The Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

The academic council also decided to conduct the mid-session examination (of 25 marks) in the university between December 16 and 21, 2024 in which the examination of 15 marks will be completed and orientation and presentation of 10 marks will be done. Along with this, it was decided to conduct all the semester exams at the undergraduate and postgraduate level between January 7 to 20, 2025.

Besides, it was decided to provide an amount of Rs. 20,000 once in two years for participating in national/international seminars in any university of the country. It was decided to provide an amount of ₹1,00,000 once in four years for participating in international seminars organized abroad. Along with this, it was decided to provide an amount of Rs. 20,000 to the researcher for participating in the seminars during the entire research.

The academic council also decided to constitute a committee under the chairmanship of Prof CK Dixit for determining the remuneration afresh for evaluation of undergraduate, postgraduate answer sheets, PhD research evaluation and viva voce editing in the university.

Other decisions

To organise an inter-university competition to design the logo of the university, and to award the winning entry.

To include Disability Studies in the multidisciplinary course conducted at the undergraduate level.

Students to be awarded first class degree in 6.0 CGPA range.