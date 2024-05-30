Relief from sun on select Lko routes: Traffic lights to blink you through when commuters are few

If all goes to plan, you will no longer have to bake in the afternoon sun at a traffic signal, waiting for it to turn green. For representation only (HT File Photo)

“The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) had devised a plan and the traffic department has agreed to it. The plan will be implemented from May 31,” said municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh.

The LMC had proposed to the traffic department that traffic signals at important intersections of the city be set to a ‘blinking mode’ when traffic along that route is sparse.

“At these intersections, during the afternoon, there will be no signal light, and a person can easily pass through an intersection if the light is flashing,” said Singh.

There will be no specific time for the signal lights to convert to the ‘flashing mode’, but the Integrated Traffic Management System (ITMS) control room – a team of 20 people – will monitor, and whenever there is less traffic, the lights will start flashing, the municipal commissioner explained.

Twenty-one crossings have been shortlisted by the LMC where the traffic lights will flash. Some of these intersections are Kapoorthala, Puraniya, Ambedkar Park and 1090.

The decision to try out such a system of signalling was taken at a meeting held on the LMC premises along with the traffic department on Wednesday. The aim behind the move was to ensure that commuters do not have to stand in the sun too long, waiting for the signal to turn green.