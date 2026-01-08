Religious conversion case: Attachment notices pasted on three houses linked to accused

The Lucknow police have initiated attachment proceedings against absconding resident doctor Rameezuddin, who has been accused by two women medical students -- one from King George’s Medical University (KGMU) and another from Agra Medical College -- of sexual exploitation, forced religious conversion and miscarriage. The property attachment notice pasted at the flat of the accused, Rameezuddin Nayak, in Lucknow. (HT)

Notices for property attachment were on Wednesday pasted at three locations linked to the accused -- a flat in Lucknow’s Hussainabad area, his ancestral house in Neuria in Pilibhit district, and another house in Khatima, Uttarakhand. The action was taken under proceedings against proclaimed offenders, officials said.

Police said Rameezuddin had been absconding for several days. A reward of ₹50,000 has already been announced for his arrest, and three police teams are conducting raids in Uttarakhand, Shahjahanpur, Noida and Delhi, officials said.

“If the accused fails to surrender within a month, his properties will be attached,” Chowk SHO Nagesh Upadhyaya confirmed.

Lucknow police have also sought complete details of his properties from their Pilibhit and Uttarakhand counterparts.

DCP (west) Vishwajeet Srivastava said coordination was underway with senior police officials in Pilibhit and Khatima to track him.

Investigators have also found that forged documents were allegedly prepared to solemnise nikah with the Agra-based doctor. Police are examining whether the KGMU survivor was taken to the Neuria house in Pilibhit, where the alleged conversion and marriage took place. The role of the Qazi who allegedly performed the conversion and nikah, and that of a witness, is also under investigation.

The case came to light on December 23, 2025, after a woman medical student from KGMU’s pathology department lodged a complaint at the Chowk police station, alleging that her senior colleague established physical relations with her on the pretext of marriage, forced her to terminate her pregnancy and pressured her to undergo religious conversion. During the probe, a woman medical student from Agra Medical College also made allegations of sexual exploitation, forced conversion and miscarriage.

An FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) related to rape, causing miscarriage and marriage by deceit, along with sections 3 and 5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act, 2021.

Last week, police arrested the accused’s parents Salimudin, 70, and Khateeja, 67, from a rented flat in Thakurganj, over their alleged role in facilitating the conversion and miscarriage of both women. Police said both survivors recorded statements before a magistrate naming the accused and his parents.