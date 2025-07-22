Religious conversion racket: ED unearths offshore trail of Panama shell firms for money laundering

Probing the alleged money-laundering activities of Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba, 78, accused of being the kingpin of the Balrampur religious conversion racket, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has discovered an offshore trail involving Panama-based shell companies, senior officials said. Jalaluddin Shah alias Chhangur Baba. (File Photo)

“While scanning the list of properties and investments, the ED has unearthed a complex offshore trail involving Panama-based shell companies suspected to have been used for laundering illicit wealth and concealing real ownership. Documents seized during a search operation revealed that Chhangur Baba’s close associate, Naveen Rohra alias Jamaluddin, had registered companies in Panama, including Krishna Group SA and Logos Marine SA. These entities are suspected to have been used for money laundering and tax evasion,” a senior ED official confirmed.

He said the ED is further investigating the source of funds used in these transactions and the nature of the companies’ operations. The agency is also looking into potential international connections and the involvement of other individuals in the alleged money-laundering scheme, he added.

The investigation revealed a general power of attorney issued in favour of Naveen Rohra, granting him operational authority over the companies, he said, adding that the probe also uncovered significant financial transactions between the companies and various entities, including those based in South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The official said the ED has found evidence of property purchases made by Naveen Rohra and his associates, including his wife Neetu Rohra, using funds allegedly generated through illicit means.

The agency has also traced a connection to Habib Bank in Zurich, Switzerland, raising suspicions about possible Swiss bank involvement in the funding and financial transactions related to the case, he said. Documents seized during the investigation also revealed a UAE entry permit linked to Chhangur Baba, indicating potential international connections, he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) had registered an FIR against Chhangur Baba and his associates on November 16, 2024, accusing them of forced religious conversions and illegally amassing wealth.

So far, eight people have been arrested, including Rajesh Kumar Upadhyaya, a clerk in the Balrampur Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court, on July 19 for alleged connivance with the kingpin in the religious conversion racket.