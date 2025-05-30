Remark on army: HC dismisses Rahul Gandhi’s plea challenging summons by local court

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi challenging summons issued to him by a local court in connection with a case related to an alleged remark on Indian Army. A single-judge bench of justice Subhash Vidyarthi refused to grant relief to Rahul Gandhi. (HT File)

Passing the order on Thursday, a single-judge bench of justice Subhash Vidyarthi refused to grant relief to Rahul Gandhi. The court said that the detailed order would be released on June 2.

Additional advocate general Vinod Kumar Shahi opposed the petition on behalf of the state government.

The complaint against Rahul Gandhi alleges that during ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he stated that “no one questions the beating of Indian soldiers by Chinese soldiers”.

This statement, according to a complaint by one Uday Shankar Srivastava, was derogatory towards the army and hurt the sentiments of armed forces.

With the high court dismissing his petition, Rahul Gandhi will have to face trial in the local court. The case will now proceed in the lower court, where the Congress leader will have to appear as an accused, Shahi said.

The court’s decision has significant implications for Rahul Gandhi, as he will have to defend himself against the allegations in the local court, Shahi added.

“Rahul Gandhi’s irresponsible statement has lowered the prestige of the Indian Army,” Shahi argued in court.

Earlier, after Srivastava filed a complaint before additional chief judicial magistrate, trial court, Alok Varma, summons asking Rahul Gandhi to appear were issued.

The Congress leader challenged the trial court’s order in the high court and also sought quashing of the case against him.

It may be pointed out that on May 19, the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh director general of police (DGP) to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) comprising three senior IPS officers to probe the comments made by MP minister Vijay Shah against colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the two women officers who had briefed the media on Operation Sindoor.

Vijay Shah had kicked up a political storm with his controversial remarks on colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a decorated Indian Army officer.