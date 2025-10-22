Remembering UP Police bravehearts: 18 cops killed in encounters with criminals over 8 years; 3 this year

With the Uttar Pradesh Police continuing their crackdown against criminals across the state, many brave officers have laid down their lives in this mission, displaying courage and commitment to duty. According to officials, 18 police personnel have lost their lives over the past eight years -- including three between September 1, 2024, and August 31, 2025 -- during encounters.

On Police Commemoration Day on Tuesday, Yogi paid homage to three police personnel -- STF inspector Sunil Kumar, chief constable Durgesh Kumar Singh of Jaunpur, and constable Saurabh Kumar of Gautam Buddha Nagar -- and assured full government support to their families. Financial assistance worth ₹30.70 crore has so far been provided to 96 personnel, including those from central forces and other states.

The CM commended the police for maintaining law and order, controlling crime, and ensuring women’s safety in challenging situations. He announced that a budget of ₹4,061.87 crore has been allocated to the police department for the financial year 2025-26, an increase of 7% over the previous year.

Police Commemoration Day is observed across the country every year on October 21 to honour police personnel who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation while upholding internal security, peace, and law and order.

FALLEN HEROES:

1. Inspector Sunil Kumar

On January 20, 2025, inspector Sunil Kumar led an STF operation to arrest Arshad, a wanted criminal carrying a ₹1 lakh bounty, in Shamli district. According to officials, during the encounter near Bidoli Chasana intersection, criminals opened fire. Despite sustaining multiple bullet injuries, the officer continued leading his team. The STF retaliated in self-defence, killing four criminals. Inspector Sunil succumbed to injuries at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on January 22, 2025.

2. Head constable Durgesh Kumar Singh

On May 12, 2025, head constable Durgesh Kumar Singh was assigned duty with the inspector-in-charge of Chandwak police station (Jaunpur). During an anti-cow smuggling operation on May 17, he was checking vehicles at Khujji turn in the Jalalpur police station area along with inspector Satyaprakash Singh.

Officials said that at around 11:50 pm, the driver of a pickup truck (UP65 PT9227) intentionally rammed the vehicle into him while trying to escape. Singh suffered severe injuries and was taken to the Trauma Centre at BHU (Varanasi), where he was pronounced dead.

In a swift follow-up operation, police surrounded the area, leading to an encounter in which three accused were injured, while one, Salman, died during treatment.

3. Constable Saurabh Kumar

On May 25, 2025, a police team led by sub-inspector Sachin Rathi set out to apprehend Qadir, a wanted accused in a case registered at Police Station Phase-3, Gautam Buddh Nagar. The team comprised sub-inspectors Udit Singh and Nikhil, along with constables Sachin, Saurabh Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, and Sonit.

According to officials, acting on a tip-off, the team reached village Nahal, under Mussoorie police station in Ghaziabad district, where the informant identified as Qadir sitting among a group of men. As the police moved in and arrested him, Qadir began shouting for help, drawing a hostile crowd that attacked the officers. While Qadir was being made to sit in the police vehicle, his brother and accomplices opened fire on the team.

Constable Saurabh Kumar was shot in the head, while constable Sonit was also injured. As the police tried to move the wounded officers to safety, the mob resumed firing and pelting stones. Saurabh Kumar was rushed to Yashoda Hospital, Nehru Nagar, Ghaziabad, he was declared dead.