Renovated Constantia ready for next 200 years

Lucknow: The drive from Lucknow Golf Club to La Martiniere College throws up a common sight - schoolboys in the signature khaki uniforms - trying their hand at tennis at the academy, which remained largely encroached upon for years and was reclaimed only a decade or so ago. The restoration of the imposing Constantia got a new lease of life (HT Photo)

Further on, a majestic Gnat, a decommissioned jet fighter from which Air Marshal Denzil Keelor (an old Martinian) wreaked havoc on the Pakistani army in the 1965 India-Pakistan War, will leave you in awe. A Russian-origin T55 main battle tank ‘Chikara’, inducted into the 42 Armoured Regiment in July 1973 and decommissioned in October 2012, also stands sentinel. These have been placed on reclaimed land that had remained encroached for several decades.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

As the tenure of the incumbent principal, Carlyle McFarland, ends on March 31 and the new principal designate, Gary Everett, takes charge on April 1, it’s time to reflect upon the last 13 years.

The restoration of the imposing Constantia palace which was in bad shape, got a new lease of life with the college management and alumni coming together for a common cause. The structure that remained mostly in the dark for ages, is now brightly lit up.

The incumbent principal redefined the boundaries of the institution, spread over 700 acres of land and nearly doubled its strength with 3,600 students enrolled there. The principal used his personal contact in district administration and reclaimed acres of land. A strong alumni network helped in this cause too.

The introduction of archery, rowing, combative sports like judo, taekwondo and many others drew a lot of attention from present students.

The auditorium, Spence Hall, was restored with new paint and a wooden floor was reinstalled after decades. It now boasts of being air-conditioned and with a spanking new audio and video system. Interestingly, the restoration work also revealed many architectural features that had long been forgotten like the heated bathing pools in Constantia.

Past student, Rajnish Chopra said, “There has been a major turnaround of the college after Carlyle McFarland joined as principal. He took several aggressive decisions to restore its pristine glory and preserve the heritage building.”

Senior advocate, high court and an old boy of La Martiniere College, Jaideep Narain Mathur, said, “The restoration of Constantia is his (Carlyle McFarland’s) most significant contribution.

“When he took over, neither did it have any papers regarding its ownership of property, nor were the boundaries of the College estate defined. He meticulously procured all records and compiled them - the boundaries were identified, walls and fencing were installed, and gates were placed. “New boarding houses created, new subjects have been introduced and La Martiniere College is now rightly rated as one of the finest schools in the country.”

Mohit Bhargava and Amit Arora, president and secretary of La Martiniere Alumni Association praised the incumbent principal’s initiative. Iqbal M Kidwai, alumnus 1972-83 and vice-president, of La Martiniere Alumni Association said, “When we look at the contributions of the keepers of Maj Gen Claude Martin’s legacy, one name will stand out above all, Carlyle Andre McFarland. With an extraordinary sense of aesthetics and a vision to match it, he went about bringing a sea change to the College,” he said.

The heritage organ in the chapel was restored, wood of the doors and windows was painstakingly scraped and then polished. Many doorways and windows which had been plastered over with time were re-opened and restored adding to the aesthetic appeal of Constantia.

Claude Martin Memorial Museum.

The restoration also led to the establishment of the Claude Martin Memorial Museum with artefacts, books, records and other memorabilia found in the college along with historical articles and pictures to help preserve the school’s history.

War Memorial room

The incumbent principal renovated and restored the War Memorial room in Constantia and updated it with plaques which mentioned the names of Gallantry Award winners in post-independence wars along with the old plaques of pre-independence heroes. The room now also has the names of all those alumni who received other military and civilian awards.

War Memorial Park

In the same tradition, McFarland marked 50 years of the Indo-Pak War of 1965 by establishing a War Memorial Park in the school.

This park was inaugurated by the then Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Arup Raha, who also gifted the Gnat Fighter plane for display there.

Towards the fag end of his career, there was a serious confrontation between McFarland and government representatives who are part of the local committee of governors.

Later, the principal dismissed 11 teachers from service for their alleged anti-college activities.