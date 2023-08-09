38,000 gender violence offenders identified in over 2 weeks

In the Mahila Beat and Mahila Helpdesk Abhiyan that concluded Tuesday, a report released by the Women and Child Security Organisation (WCSO) stated that Lucknow was among the districts with the highest number of investigated cases of gender-based harassment. The campaign, which had started on July 21, focused on making public spaces safer for women. Throughout this campaign, over 38,000 perpetrators were identified across the state; a little over 33,000 were counselled and issued warnings; cases were lodged and investigation was pursued on complaints against 1,119 such anti-social elements. Along with Lucknow, Amethi also performed well in investigation of cases of gender-based violence.

Of them, 630 were charged under Section 110 (g) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, in which a magistrate would rule on whether or not the individual/s was/were too dangerous and hazardous to the society; 276 were charged under the Goonda Act, which allows the government to detain an individual for up to a year; another 1,944 were being tried under other sections of the CrPC. UP Police had deployed nearly 13,000 cops across the state for the campaign.

The Ambedkar Nagar commissionerate recorded the highest number of cases resolved when it came to the harassment of women, while Agra, Jaunpur and Bijnor recorded the highest number of cases resolved overall. Along with Lucknow, Amethi also performed well in investigation of cases of gender-based violence.

