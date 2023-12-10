Representatives of 50 nations, including Muslim countries to be invited for Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will invite representatives from 50 countries, including those from Muslim nations, for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. Under construction Ram temple in Ayodhya (HT file photo)

The Trust has dispelled the misconception that only believers of Sanatan Dharma will be invited for the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and VHP leaders in New Delhi are finalising the list of foreign representatives who will be invited for the consecration ceremony.

The RSS is trying to contact authorities concerned of these nations through its offices in 50 countries to invite them for the January 22 pran pratishtha ceremony.

“Representatives of 50 countries will be invited for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla. The RSS will send invites through its office in these countries,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

“Do not be surprised if you see a representative from Dubai, Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries at the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla,” said Rai.

“We want to make sure that representatives from 50 countries attend the event and not from America, Australia and UK alone,” asserted Rai.

Rai said apart from VVIPs, other invitees on priority list of the Trust were lawyers who had represented the Hindu side in the decades-long legal battle from district court in Ayodhya (then Faizabad) to Supreme Court and kin of karsevaks who lost their lives in the Ram Mandir movement.

The trust will send invites to 7,000 people, including 3,000 VVIPs, for the opening ceremony of Ram Mandir.

Eminent people from various walks of life, including politics, business, sports, media and movies, along with prominent seers from across the country will feature in the guest list being finalised for the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, said the Trust.

All four Shankaracharyas (heads of the four main Hindu monasteries) will be special guests at the event, the temple trust said in a statement.

“Invitations are also being sent to other saints, religious leaders, former civil servants, ex-Army officers, lawyers and musicians,” it added.

Trust is seeking help of senior Army officials in preparing the list of invitees from the Army, said Rai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the chief guest at the event, will perform the rituals in sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15pm during the pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also share the stage with the Prime Minister.