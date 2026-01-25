Republic Day 2026 celebrations: Discounts to Tricolour brunches, how hotels and malls are marking the day in Lucknow

In sync with the patriotic theme, establishments have rolled out the red carpet to welcome guests celebrating Republic Day. From Tricolour decor and specially curated menus to engaging activities and mega discounts, restaurants, malls, and entertainment hubs have left no stone unturned to woo customers. R-Day platter at TGI Friday in Lucknow Dining experience

Tricolour beverages (for representative purpose only) (Photo: Shutterstock)

The recently opened Thank God It’s Friday (TGIF) has curated a dining experience with a tricolour theme, designed to mark the occasion with elegance and warmth. “Guests can enjoy a structured lunch and service, developed to ensure consistency, quality, and broad appeal. The initiative focuses on creating a welcoming, celebratory atmosphere through careful attention to food presentation, service standards, and overall ambience, delivering a memorable experience that reflects the day’s significance while maintaining our commitment to excellence,” tells Meetu Ghai. The Aviyaan has curated a Signature Brunch featuring satvik and international dishes. “To add a distinct cultural layer, the menu will spotlight ancient tribal food and artisanal hand-crafted desserts. We are also creating an exclusive kids’ corner,” says its general manager, Akash Singh Rathod. 26 26 26 Playing on the number 26, Hotel Celestial Manor is offering a 26% discount on January 26, 2026. “It’s a small gesture to celebrate this important chapter of India and to make our patrons feel happy, enjoying it with their families,” says hotel owner Maneesh Verma. Café Delhi Heights is offering a permanent 20% discount for all army personnel—both serving and veterans—across all its outlets.

Saffron millet and paneer salad for R-Day brunch at Fairfield by Marriott

To make the day interesting for family outings, chefs at Fairfield by Marriott have curated a Republic Day special brunch at its Kava restaurant, with activities including DIY keychain making, diary decor, tattoo stations, Indian magnet crafts, and an art station, informed general manager Rohit Pandey. Engaging activities

State Emblem of India installation at Phoenix Palassio Mall

Malls are in full sale mode and have decked out their campuses in patriotic hues to attract footfall. “Activities include a Republic Journal, where people explore Indian history and symbols to create their own patriotic journal in a frame. We also have Colours of India painting, paint-your-own miniature magnet, colour-the-Red-Fort model, Indian flag abstract canvas painting using a knife, face painting, tattoo art, and jewellery making. There will be live performances, and brands are offering their best discounts of the year,” says Sanjiv Sarin from Phoenix Palassio Mall. Crown Mall on Ayodhya Road has installed special decorations and adorned the atrium area. “We are organising engaging activities for guests that includes patriotism theme open mic and dance, Tricolour dress-up for kids, Rang de Bharat art and craft zone and Tiranga crossword quest,” informs the mall’s general manager, Yogendra Arya. Dreamworld Resort on Kanpur Road is offering a 30% discount on all rides, while Dreamworld Entertainment City off Rae Bareilly Road is giving free entry to visitors for the day. Royalty on plate

Mahmudabad House will host Zamistan: The Taste of Winter lunch on January 26