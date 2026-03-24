Rescue operations continue overnight at Prayagraj collapsed cold storage scene

Rescue operations continued overnight at the site of a collapsed cold storage building at Chandapur in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Four workers were killed, and 14 others were critically injured when the building collapsed on Monday afternoon. One person was pulled out of the debris late at night. District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said efforts were being made to locate workers trapped under the debris. (Shutterstock)

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the fire brigade, and the police were part of the rescue operation for over 20 hours.

District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said efforts were being made to locate workers trapped under the debris, with extra manpower deployed at the site. “The rescue efforts will continue until all debris is cleared and we are certain that everyone has been accounted for,” he said.

On Monday night, a case was registered in connection with the incident under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 103 (murder) against the building owner, former Samajwadi Party lawmaker Ansar Ahmed, and nine others.

An ammonia gas leak was reported at the facility following the collapse, prompting an emergency response. Officials said the fire brigade successfully contained the leak.

Additional district magistrate Vinita Singh, who will head the probe into the collapse, said the inquiry team will visit the site on Tuesday to assess the factors that led to it. The team has been asked to submit its report in 48 hours.