Retired teachers to serve as Shikshak Saathis, contribute in academic progress

In order to enhance quality of education in government-run primary, upper primary and Kasturba schools and provide an additional academic support, the state government has decided to rope in retired and experienced teachers as ‘Shikshak Saathi’.

These retired teachers will not only mentor the serving teachers, but also provide additional academic support to students. The initiative is being undertaken on the instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath under the ‘Vidyanjali scheme’ run by the Government of India.

Principal secretary, primary education, Deepak Kumar in a letter has asked all the district magistrates to ensure that the information is made available to the State Project Office within a month while selecting the ‘Shikshak Saathi’. These ‘teacher companions’ will be mentoring teachers in primary, upper primary and Kasturba schools being run under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Council.

Under this scheme, preference for selection will be given to retired teachers, state and President’s awardees. This decision will benefit the students too as they will get the opportunity to learn from experienced teachers.

The objective of this scheme is to improve the teaching work in schools with the help of volunteers. “It has been decided to conduct cooperative supervision of schools through willing retired council teachers (Shiksha Sathi),” an official said.

Only those retired teachers will be selected as teacher companions who will have at least 5 years of teaching experience as assistant teacher or headmaster in a council primary, or upper primary school. Only those teachers will be allowed for this work who are ready to become the Shikshak Saathi till the age of 70 years.

Their main task will be to provide collaborative supervision to schools and enhance learning among children relative to learning outcomes. Apart from this, no other work will be taken from them.

At present, their number has not been fixed and all eligible and interested applicants can be included in it.

The tenure of the teacher companion will be for one year. They will be renewed every year after approval by the District Selection Committee on the basis of performance appraisal. Also, permissible mobility allowance will be payable at the rate of ₹2,500 per month to each teacher and no other allowance or honorarium will be given.

After selection, the teacher partner will take charge in the district project office. The allocation of need based development blocks will be done by the District Selection Committee after block-wise assessment.

The Shikshak Saathi will have to compulsorily submit the action plan and tour programme for the next one month to the district basic education officer and the DIET principal.

Besides, at least 30 schools will be provided online supportive supervision every month through Prerna App. Children and parents will be motivated to use the Diksha and Read Along App.