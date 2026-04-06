Retired UP IAS officers hold two-day reunion in Lucknow

A two-day reunion of Uttar Pradesh’s retired IAS officers provided an opportunity to ‘reminisce, rejoice, and recreate’ while discussing post-retirement challenges. The programme was held at the Civil Services Institute on Saturday and Sunday. It was the first such event organised here. The reunion in Lucknow. (SOURCED IMAGE)

The programme began with high tea followed by the inaugural session “Bless the reunion celebrations: Long live the camaraderie” and a cultural evening.

The cultural evening included dance and drama focusing on how life changes after retirement, how retired officers are treated by young serving officers, how wives react to the new environment after glorious years in service and how they behave post-retirement.

“We had a gathering of about 200 at the Civil Service Institute on both days. Those who attended mainly included retired officers and their families though about 20 serving officers, including chief secretary SP Goyal, and board of revenue chairman Anil Kumar, were also present at the cultural programme on Saturday evening. There was a discussion on the issues concerning the retired officers on Sunday, when only retired officers were present,” said a retired officer.

“We will continue to hold such an event every year till the Uttar Pradesh IAS Association begins holding the IAS Week,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh IAS Association office bearers were not available for comment. Another retired officer said the reunion was organised by a body representing the retired IAS officers. He said this body was constituted about two decades ago.

As some officers face problems submitting their life certificates, the facility to submit the same was provided at the Civil Services Institute on Sunday, he said.