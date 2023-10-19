Revenue cases: After CM cracks whip, disposal of cases jumps in U.P.

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed a significant increase in the disposal of pending revenue cases after chief minister Yogi Adityanath pulled up revenue department officials for negligence and delay in the disposal of the cases.

The chief minister had reviewed the report of the disposal of the revenue cases in a meeting held on September 16. He had reprimanded officers for the delay in the disposal of the revenue cases. He had warned officers to make improvements within a month, or face music. After the CM’s direction, nearly five lakh revenue cases were disposed of within a month, while over 2.6 lakh cases pending from one to five years, were also disposed of.

In a review meeting of the revenue department held on October 16, Sudhir Garg, additional chief secretary, revenue, informed the chief minister that at present, the disposal ratio of pending revenue cases has been recorded at 100% while the disposal ratio of revenue cases in general has exceeded 90%.

The chief minister expressed happiness over the 100% disposal ratio of pending revenue cases. He directed the officers to achieve a 95% target for the disposal of the other revenue cases.

The highest number of revenue cases have been disposed of in Lucknow district (1,00,307 cases), followed by Ballia (70,761 cases), Prayagraj (65,771 cases), Gorakhpur (62,906 cases), and Gonda (58,264 cases).

Similarly, the top five districts in terms of resolving land measurement-related cases are Ballia, Azamgarh, Etah, Ghazipur and Lucknow. Out of a total of 5,33,089 land measurement cases, 4,36,921 cases have been resolved. In the past month, 29,032 cases were resolved. There is a provision for resolving such cases at the sub-divisional magistrate level within 90 days, said a state government officer.

There was total 1,26,29,738 applications for transfer of names in the revenue courts, out of which 1,18,86,265 applications have been processed, with a resolution rate of over 94%. Ballia, Gonda, Shahjahanpur, Lucknow, and Basti districts have shown impressive performance in the matters related with transfer of the names.

HT had reported that 18.4 lakh unresolved cases were pending in the revenue courts of the state. While 3.1 lakh are pending for over one year, 2.6 lakh cases for over three years and 2.5 lakh cases for over five years. The Revenue Board is yet to update the status of 5.9 lakh cases pending in various courts.

