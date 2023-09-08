Rice plants in UP dwarfed by disease, output likely to be hit, fear scientists

KANPUR Rice production in central Uttar Pradesh is facing a challenge this year due to a combination of factors that are likely to affect output in the region, fear scientists. . Farmers in Banda, Unnao, Fatehpur, Maharajpur, Sarsaul in Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat have complained about virus attack that dwarfed rice plants. (Pic for representation)

A virus attack has inflicted significant damage to paddy crop, causing it to wither while erratic rainfall and temperatre fluctuations have compounded the situation. Farmers in Banda, Unnao, Fatehpur, Maharajpur, Sarsaul in Kanpur, Kanpur Dehat have complained about virus attack that dwarfed rice plants, significantly affecting the expected yield.

In view of this, the Chandra Shekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology has issued an alert to farmers suggesting ways about dealing with the situation and saving the crop from further damage.

Crop safety scientist with the university Dr Ajay Singh said paddy is sown between June 20 and July 25. During this period, most of the districts received good rainfall but the pattern of rain was not good. “When it was needed, there wasn’t as much rain, which disturbed the rainfall ratio and affected sowing in the region,” he said.

Weather scientist Dr SN Pandey said the inconsistency in weather catalysed a viral and fungal attack on the paddy crop. “The virus is stunting the growth of plants. This will have an adverse impact on rice grains. The problem is intense in districts with limited means of irrigation,” he said.

At present, paddy crops are facing diseases such as leaf blast, collar blast, node blast, neck blast, sheath blight, bacterial leaf blight, the scientists said.

Rice blast caused by fungus Magnaporthe oryzae, is considered the most important disease of rice worldwide because of its extensive distribution and destructiveness under favourable conditions

“”We are advising paddy farmers to limit the use of nitrogen, use extra potassium and anti-fungus sprays,” said Pandey.

