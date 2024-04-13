Rioters hiding, begging for their lives, says Yogi

Upping the Lok Sabha election campaign tempo, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the criminalization of politics and protection of mafia-like elements were major obstacles to development in the past but now things had changed to such an extent under the BJP government that mafia bosses would now rather sell vegetables than encroach on others’ land. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Moradabad, Saturday (PTI)

Addressing a public meeting in favour of BJP candidate from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency Kunwar Sarvesh Singh, Yogi recounted the 1980 Moradabad riots in which numerous lives were lost. He noted that details of this incident remained suppressed until 2017 when his investigation exposed the individuals behind the violence.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Innocent traders, Hindus and Sikhs were killed as a result of the violence, and no one was held accountable,” he said.

“There was an anti-Sikh riot in Saharanpur in 2016, but the rioters are now hiding and begging for their lives. The BJP has given a model of development and good governance. Today, there is no curfew, no riot in UP, everything is fine here. Curfew has been replaced by Kanwar Yatra,” he said.

Urging voters of Moradabad to give PM Modi a third term, the chief minister said neither development nor welfare for the poor was a priority for the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

“They seemed to think it was their right to manipulate public faith. By aligning with criminals and mafia elements, they compromised the safety of the public, particularly women and businessmen,” he said.

“The BJP government stands by its promises and actions. Now, the mafia and criminals either languish in jail or rot in hell (Mafia-apradhi ya toh jail mein hain ya jehannum mein),” he added.

He asserted that no one dares to threaten women or businessmen anymore, understanding the repercussions.

“Only the BJP can ensure such security. Those who used to bow down to the mafia cannot offer this level of protection. The once-celebrated mafia bosses are now looked down upon. Their circumstances have changed so drastically that, it’s said, they’d rather sell vegetables than encroach on others’ land,” he said.

Yogi emphasised that every individual in Moradabad, whether a farmer, youth, woman, or businessman, was secure now because a government prioritising their welfare is in power in Delhi and Lucknow.

“Good decisions yield positive outcomes, while bad ones have repercussions. Some politicians used to refrain from saying ‘Bharat Maa ki Jai’ and avoided actions that might appease the Hindu community. However, it’s imperative to prevent anyone from tampering with India’s faith,” he said.

He also enumerated various development projects set up in Moradabad by the double-engine BJP government

Addressing another rally at Baheri in Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency, Adityanath said no one today could illegally occupy land, whether it belonged to Ram Lalla or a poor person, a trader and a common citizen, threatening severe consequences for any such attempt.

He said that criminals involved in grabbing people’s land would have to pay a heavy price as their properties would be confiscated and used for building homes for the poor, as was done in Prayagraj.

“When governments like ours and good people are elected, good results follow. Since you voted for the lotus, development and security are taking place. We have provided a better environment for security,” he said.

The CM sought votes for Jitin Prasada from the Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency and Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar from Bareilly. He also extended Baisakhi greetings to the public on the occasion.

Yogi said that today any Indian could go to Jammu and Kashmir and buy land, an opportunity which the Congress party had deprived people of when the party was in power.

“Previous governments used to impose curfews and were infamous for their riot policies whereas not a single riot has taken place in the last seven years in Uttar Pradesh,” he remarked.

Previously, riots used to take place in Bareilly every month, but now rioters are begging for their lives, he said.

“They know that if they do so they will be hung upside down. Now it will not be possible for anyone to cause a riot and then get fatwa issued from a party to unleash lawlessness,” he asserted.

‘BJP doesn’t create problems, it solves them’

Addressing a public meeting in Haldwani (Uttarakhand), Yogi Adityanath said Narendra Modi’s tenure as India’s prime minister would be viewed as a golden period post-independence. He criticised the Congress, asserting that the party is the root cause of India’s problems, whereas Modi has addressed and resolved the nation’s issues.

“Moreover, the Congress is in deep anguish due to implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, which should actually be embraced,” he said.

Yogi highlighted that Uttar Pradesh is progressing towards becoming ‘Uttam Pradesh’, thanks to the water from rivers originating from Uttarakhand.

“The BJP doesn’t create problems; rather, it solves them. In contrast, the Congress has been synonymous with problems throughout its existence. Whether it’s the partition of the country, terrorism, or issues like Naxalism, casteism, corruption, and separatism, the Congress’s legacy is rife with challenges. It’s only through leaders like Modiji that the country has found solutions to these problems,” Yogi asserted.

He further remarked that when the youth of Uttarakhand stands at the border, protecting the nation, 140 crore Indians can sleep peacefully.

“It’s a blessing that as the minister of state for defence Ajay Bhatt consistently visits the border to boost the morale of our soldiers.”