Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Jayant launches ‘Samrasta Abhiyan’ from Baghpat

Jayant launches ‘Samrasta Abhiyan’ from Baghpat

ByS Raju
May 19, 2023 11:33 PM IST

Expressing his satisfaction over success of party candidates in the civic elections in western UP, Jayant extended his gratitude to people and party workers for good performance. He reiterated that politics of hatred would not succeeded and people would extend their support to the RLD effort of spreading harmony.

MEERUT Launching the party’s ‘Samrasta Abhiyan’, RLD president Jayant Chaudhary on Friday accused the BJP of dividing people on the lines of caste, community and religion. He said the people should give the BJP a befitting reply by spreading harmony and affection.

RLD president Jayant Chaudhary in Baghpat on Friday. (HT)
RLD president Jayant Chaudhary in Baghpat on Friday. (HT)

The RLD chief addressed a gathering in Baghpat and later visited eight villages in the district where he interacted with villagers in chaupal meetings.

Expressing his satisfaction over success of party candidates in the civic elections in western UP, he extended his gratitude to people and party workers for good performance.

Jayant reiterated that politics of hatred would not be succeeded and people would extend their support to the RLD effort of spreading harmony. “This is the only way to defeat politics of hate and division”, said Jayant and shared that the party’s ongoing Samrasta Abhiyan would help propagate this message among people.

Jayant visited Panchi, Chamrawal, Laliyana, Gona Sahbanpur, Singoli Taga, Bhaktapur, Vinaypur and Bhagaut villages with party leaders and and discussed various issues with villagers. He appealed to people to extend their support to the Abhiyan so that harmony could be revived in society.

RLD MLA Madan Bhaiya, former minister designate Kuldeep Ujjwal, Dr Mairajuddin and other leaders participated in the Abhiyan.

The Samrasta Abhiyan will continue for 15 days and conclude at Chandpur in Bijnor district on June 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bjp meerut jayant chaudhary + 1 more
bjp meerut jayant chaudhary
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out