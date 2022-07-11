RLD MLAs asked to spend over 35% of ‘vidhayak nidhi’ on SC welfare

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and Rajya Sabha MP Jayant Chaudhary has directed his party’s MLAs in Uttar Pradesh to ensure that more than 35% of the total spending under ‘vidhayak nidhi’ (MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) Fund) should be for the welfare of the Scheduled Castes (SCs).

RLD has eight MLAs in the UP Vidhan Sabha, and each MLA or MLC in the state gets an amount of ₹5 crore every year to spend on development works in his or her constituency.

RLD national spokesman Anil Dubey on Monday said that Jayant had written a letter to party MLAs and legislature party leader Rajpal Baliyan, emphasising the need for all the party MLAs to spend more than 35% of their ‘vidhayak nidhi’ on the works connected to the welfare of the SCs.

“The RLD chief has also asked Baliyan to direct MLAs to keep a keen watch on the atrocities against the SCs and the Backward Castes and raise their issues in the Vidhan Sabha from time to time,” Dubey said.