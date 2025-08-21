Road in Lucknow likely to be named after astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) will consider proposals to name two city roads after Group Captain astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and late scientist Ram Baksh Singh in its executive committee meeting on Friday. Shukla, who recently returned from the Axiom-4 mission as the second Indian to travel to space, and Singh, known for his contribution to biogas technology, are likely to be honoured through this move. Shubhanshu Shukla recently returned from the Axiom-4 mission as the second Indian to travel to space (Sourced)

According to officials, the proposal includes naming a road stretch from Sector 8 to Rani Laxmi Bai School in Indira Nagar after Singh, while a link road in Triveni Nagar has been suggested in Shukla’s honour. Chief engineer (Civil) Mahesh Chandra Verma said proposals are still being received from corporators, officials, and the mayor’s office. “We are still receiving suggestions, and the final list will depend on the committee’s decision,” he said.

LMC officials said around 34 proposals are expected to be taken up in the meeting. Once approved, they will be placed before the LMC house, likely to be convened in the last week of August. The meeting will also be the first since the election of six new members, taking the Executive Committee’s strength to 12.

Besides road naming, the agenda includes urgent matters such as patchwork and repair of roads damaged by recent rainfall, clearing sewage blockages, identifying vending zones, tackling illegal parking, ensuring an uninterrupted supply of clean drinking water, and improving garbage collection. Fixing faulty streetlights and imposing fines for delays in property mutation are also on the list.

The meeting comes at a time when residents in several zones have raised complaints about deteriorating road conditions and poor civic amenities. Officials said the LMC aims to balance symbolic gestures like road naming with practical measures to address daily urban challenges.