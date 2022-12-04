Road widening in Ayodhya: Shops, temples razed at Naya Ghat

The Ayodhya district administration on Sunday started demolishing shops at Naya Ghat for the 13-km long Ram Path stretch widening project despite opposition by traders.

During the demolition drive that began at around 11am and continued till evening, around 12 shops and two temples were razed. In the 13-km long Ram Path from Sahadatganj (old Faizabad) to Naya Ghat, around 450 shops and 30 temples will be demolished.

In the drive, which began from Nepali Bhawan, Ganga Bai Dharamshala, Shukla Mandir, Raja Bodh Singh temple and around 12 shops were pulled down. “The Ayodhya administration had given traders time till December 15 to demolish shops on their own. But the administration has backtracked from its promise,” alleged trader leader Nand Lal Gupta.

According to the Ayodhya administration, the demolition drive is being carried out as per the detailed project report of the road widening approved by the state government.

In the last week, several rounds of talks between the Ayodhya administration and traders failed to resolve the issue. Traders have alleged that despite assurance from the administration to restrict road widening up to 20-metre, shops beyond this limit were being demolished.

Three proposed pathways

Ram Path—13 km road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat

Ram Janmabhoomi Path—2km from Sugriv Quila to Ram Mandir

Bhakti Path—850 metre from Shringar Haat to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi

