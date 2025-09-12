Roads to inner lanes: Sambhal steps up CCTV surveillance

In an effort to enhance public safety, Sambhal’s security network is being expanded beyond key locations to include residential lanes and neighbourhoods. So far, 200 CCTV cameras have been installed at prominent intersections and roads and 64 additional cameras are now being placed in smaller streets to intensify surveillance, officials said. These new cameras are being installed in areas that are longer and serve as connectors to other routes, which will significantly enhance safety in these vulnerable areas. (HT)

On Thursday, cameras were installed in lanes under the jurisdiction of the Nakhasa police station in the district. Municipal executive officer Manibhushan Tiwari said that a total of 264 cameras would soon be operational, with 200 already installed and 64 more being set up in the coming days.

“The entire project is being executed by the municipality at a cost of ₹2.60 crore. The surveillance covers major stretches such as Moradabad Road, Chandausi Road, Bahjoi Road and Hasanpur Road, alongside key city intersections and public spaces,” Tiwari explained.

The central control room for monitoring these CCTVs has been set up at the Satyavrat police outpost near the Jama Masjid. In addition, control rooms have been established at the Sambhal Kotwali, Nakhasa police station, municipal office, tehsil office and ASP office, where staff members are assigned to ensure continuous monitoring.

With this expansion, authorities aim to create a safer environment, prevent crimes and ensure swift action when needed. “The extension of surveillance to lanes and connecting streets marks a significant move towards comprehensive urban safety,” Tiwari said.